The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce introduces its Redcoats. Members include, standing from left: Nancy Lee McNew, Reggie Cole, Courtney Strickland, Tiffany Camp, Pat Johnson, Juawana Jackson, Tina Owens, Beverly Gray, Roy Ferrell, Leon Crumblin, Charlotte Thompson, Cardell Meadows, Cindy Cullins, Sheriff Lafayette Woods; sitting from left: Lynda Pickler, Wanda V. Neal, Redcoats President Tonya Shaw, Vice President Donna Dial, Secretary/Treasurer Shawndra Taggart, and Betty Bradshaw. Members not pictured include Tisha Arnold, Harold Clark, Freddie Jenkins and Win Trafford. Special to The Commercial