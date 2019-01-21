LITTLE ROCK – The first Arkansas Blackberry Growers Association Winter Conference is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 16, at the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture’s Cooperative Extension Service state headquarters.

The meeting inaugurates the association for commercial blackberry growers and gardeners, said Amanda McWhirt, extension specialist for horticulture crops production.

“Overall we hope that the conference will help kick off the formation of the Arkansas Blackberry Growers Association and that long term, the association will help build grower networks and grow the Arkansas blackberry industry,” she said in a news release.

The registration cost is $25 and includes lunch, two coffee breaks and handout materials. The deadline to register is Monday, Feb. 11.

McWhirt said a steering committee has been working for a year to gauge interest in forming the Arkansas Blackberry Growers Association, holding informational meetings and identifying commercial and garden growers as well as those who are interested in starting a blackberry garden or farm. The meetings also helped identify leaders among blackberry growers who are interested in guiding the formation and growth of an association.

“We’d like to establish two meetings a year,” McWhirt said. “We’d like the winter meeting to be focused on educational programs.”

The Feb. 16 meeting will feature a range of state blackberry experts, a tradeshow and talks by Arkansas blackberry farmers, McWhirt said.

The program includes presentations on the history of blackberry production in Arkansas, the current industry and opportunities, disease and pest control, trellis systems, marketing opportunities and practices and much more, McWhirt said.

The program will also highlight successful blackberry operations and offer information on food safety issues, crop insurance and other important topics.

“We are looking forward to hosting several national company representatives from the blackberry industry, including Wish Farms and Agristarts,” McWhirt said. “The association is grateful for the sponsorship support from these companies and is looking forward to the opportunity for our growers to meet and interact with these industry personnel.”

To learn about blackberry production in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.edu. Follow us on Twitter at @UAEX_edu and @ArkAgResearch.

For details, including a schedule and registration, visit https://uaex.formstack.com/forms/blackberry_conference .

— Fred Miller is the science editor at the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, Division of Agriculture Communications.