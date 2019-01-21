The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says that Rebecca Esterline-Brixey, 45, died at the W.C. “Dub” Brassell Adult Detention Center on Dec. 8 due to alcohol withdrawal.

Brixey’s death had been under investigation since she was found unresponsive in her cell at around 9:34 a.m. on Dec. 8.

“The Dec. 8 death has since then been ruled as natural causes,” a news release from the JCSO said. “An autopsy was conducted by the State Medical Examiner, who determined Brixey died of complications of alcohol withdrawal syndrome. The autopsy found Brixey suffered from significant alcohol.”

Brixey was arrested and transported to DBDC on Nov. 30 for public intoxication. She was also serving 120 court-ordered days related to a parole violation by the Arkansas Community Correction.