The 2019 Class of Leadership Pine Bluff held its Economic Development and Industry session Jan. 8, according to a newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The class began the day by meeting Lou Ann Nisbett, the Alliance’s chief executive officer/president, and Caleb McMahon, director of economic development at the Alliance.

Nisbett and McMahon gave the class an overview of the Alliance and the Economic Development Sales Tax.

The class also received an overview and tour of Tyson Foods Inc., led by Richard Williams and management team members.

The class ate lunch at Chamber member restaurant Ameca and wrapped up the day with an overview and tour of The Strong Co. Inc. led by Tim DeJarnette.