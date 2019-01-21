McFarland Eye Care, 3805 W. 28th Ave., will offer free glaucoma screenings from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, according to a news release

The agency invites central Arkansas residents to receive a free glaucoma screening in January in recognition of Glaucoma Awareness Month.

“Glaucoma is a group of eye conditions where optic nerve damage often occurs when the fluid pressure inside the eye increases. Individuals with glaucoma complain of severe eye pain and blurred or narrowed vision,” according to the release.

McFarland’s at Pine Bluff is doing a special single day event. Residents are urged to call for an appointment. Details: McFarlandEye.com or 870-536-4100.