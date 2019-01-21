Three Rivers Audubon Society meets to elect 2019 officers and plan activities. Participants included, from left, row 1, Mary McBee, interim president Barbara Rhinehart, publicity director Claire Holmes, Tana Beasley, membership director Hazel McCauley; and row 2, newsletter director Phil McBee, vice president Rowland Barthet, treasurer Ken Theis, Carolyn Theis and field trip director Delos McCauley. Other participants were secretary Frances Taylor, education director John House, and conservation director Richard Berry, according to a news release. Special to The Commercial