Arkansas State head football coach Blake Anderson’s wife Wendy was diagnosed with cancer two years ago. She defeated the initial diagnosis, but in October it was announced that she had been diagnosed once again with Stage 4 – Triple Negative Breast cancer.

In December 2018, Anderson announced that his wife’s cancer had “metastasized in the lymph nodes, liver, and most significantly in the lungs.” He said at that time that the next six weeks would tell them a lot about the diagnosis, and the direction things would go.

On Monday, Anderson announced on Twitter that his wife had been rushed to the emergency room with severe head pain and nausea.

“Unfortunately, the tests confirmed our fears that her cancer has also targeted the brain with several large masses causing these issues,” Anderson said. “Please continue to pray for strength and healing. Unsure of what’s ahead, but know that God is right here with us every second of this.”

Following tests and scans, Wendy was admitted to the intensive care unit. Anderson noted Wendy will remain in intensive care for medications and extended care.