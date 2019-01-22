The Charleston Girley Dollarway Impact Scholarship is now available, created by Charleston Girley, a 2011 graduate of Dollarway High School.

The $1,000 scholarship was developed to assist students from low-income families in the Dollarway School District in going to college, according to a news release.

To be eligible for the award, the student must be a graduating senior in the Dollarway Class of 2019, have a grade point average between 2.0 and 2.7 and complete an essay.

Applications are available by contacting Freddie Harris, high school counselor, or Marla Jones, the college and career coach, at 870-534-3878. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. March 31.

Girley is the son of Charles and Pamela Girley of Pine Bluff. He is also author of The Black Accountant, a testament of how he used the adversity he encountered in his life to find his purpose and higher calling in an effort to live his best life, according to the release.

He has a Master of Business Administration degree from Arkansas State University and is the head accountant for Nitrogen Solutions at Jonesboro. Girley is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., according to the release.

“The entire Dollarway Community would like to thank Mr. Girley for this wonderful contribution,” a spokesman said in the news release.