Students from Dollarway High School participated in the Arkansas Association of Gifted Education Administrators Gifted Student Leadership Conference at the Clinton Presidential Library Nov. 29.

Students were able to broaden their musical exposure with discussion and performances from the string quartet of the Arkansas Symphony, according to a news release.

They also participated in a discussion on climate change with Daniel Grossman, an award winning journalist and radio and web producer, and worked experiments with a representative from the Museum of Discovery.

Students also toured the National Center for Toxicological Research (NCTR) where they learned about testing of certain foods for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Melissa Rice, Dollarway Gifted & Talented coordinator, organized the learning expedition, according to the release.