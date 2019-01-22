A Pangburn man was killed Sunday night when he was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 530.

Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelley identified the victim as Tyler Wayne Varnadore, 24. Deputy Coroner April Davis pronounced Varnadore dead at 7:51 p.m., and Kelley said the body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy Wednesday.

According to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police, Varnadore was “in the path” of a tractor-trailer rig that was southbound near mile marker 28 when he was struck.

The accident was reported at 7:02 p.m. and is still under investigation.

Carla Talley of White Hall witnessed the accident and said that there was a car that hit Varnadore after the truck.

Talley said she was behind the 18-wheeler and saw it swerve, then saw Varnadore’s body in the roadway. She said she exited the interstate, then worked her way back around to the scene. Another man was attempting to pull Varnadore from the roadway when a “dark-colored” sedan struck Varnadore’s head, Talley said.

“He was alive before the car hit him,” she said. “The car didn’t stop.”