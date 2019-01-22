Sitting in first place in the 5A Central standings, the Pine Bluff Zebras (6-8,4-0) will look to remain unbeaten at home when they play host to the Sylvan Hills Bears (10-6, 0-4) tonight.

The Zebras have won four straight games, and all of them were conference match ups.

Last week, after blowing past their crosstown rivals Watson Chapel 59-32 on Tuesday, the Zebras went on to take down Little Rock Hall on the road by a final of 64-61 on Friday.

Pine Bluff senior guard Kaleb Higgins has been a standout player in the conference by scoring 110 points through their first four 5A Central games. As of late, the supporting cast around Higgins has been productive.

Against Hall, Pine Bluff senior forward Berkarian Black scored in double digits for the second consecutive game as he recorded 10 points. Pine Bluff junior center Xavier Turner has been a spark for the Zebras since he has been eligible for the past three games, and against Hall, he scored 10 points off of the bench.

A 5-0 start in conference is in reach for the Zebras and Head Coach Billy Dixon, but first they'll have to protect their home court and gain a win over Sylvan Hills.

The Bears are led by Head Coach Kevin Davis. After winning nine of their first 10 games, the Bears are in the midst of a four losing steak. Those losses came at the hands of Little Rock Parkview, Hall, Jacksonville and Maumelle.

Like most, Sylvan Hills will have a size advantage over the Zebras.

The Bears will claw and fight for their first 5A Central win, while Pine Bluff looks to hold down their home court and stay undefeated in conference. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.