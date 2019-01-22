The Arkansas Agriculture Department (AAD) and Farm Credit are partnering to provide eight, $1,000 Homegrown by Heroes academic scholarships.

The scholarships are for military veterans and active military personnel, and their spouses, children or grandchildren who are pursuing a degree in agriculture. The deadline to apply is Friday, March 15, according to a news release.

“We are proud to partner with Farm Credit to provide academic scholarships for the men and women, and their families, that have served our country in the military,” Arkansas Agriculture Secretary Wes Ward said in a news release. “Military service members and their families have many skills that make them great candidates for successful careers in agriculture. It is an honor to provide these scholarships as a way of thanking them for their service to our country.”

James McJunkins is chief executive officer and president of Farm Credit Midsouth.

“The Farm Credit associations of Arkansas appreciate the service Arkansas veterans and current military personnel give our country,” McJunkins said. “We are pleased to help service members and their families pursue degrees and careers in the agricultural field by sponsoring these new scholarships.”

Selection of scholarship recipients will be based on academic achievement, community involvement, extracurricular activities, financial need, and family circumstances. Preference will be given to Arkansas Homegrown by Heroes members, spouses, and their children, but membership is not required.

The scholarships are affiliated with Homegrown by Heroes, an AAD program that helps farmer veterans market their local agricultural products by labeling them as veteran-produced.

Funding for the scholarships is provided by Farm Credit. Online applications are due March 15. Details: https://www.agriculture.arkansas.gov .

The Arkansas Agriculture Department offers its programs to all eligible persons without discrimination.