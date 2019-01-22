At approximately 5:09 a.m. Saturday, staff at the Maximum Unit in Tucker found inmate Michael Spurlock unresponsive in his assigned cell while conducting a regular security check, according to an Arkansas Department of Correction news release issued Tuesday.

Unit medical staff and additional correctional officers responded to Spurlock’s cell. He was pronounced dead at 5:17 a.m., according to the news release.

The Arkansas State Police was immediately notified and responded to the Unit. ASP will be conducting an investigation into the death. The Department of Correction will be conducting an internal investigation into the death.

Spurlock, 48, was serving a Life sentence for Criminal Attempt at Capital Murder out of Boone County.