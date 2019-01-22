Lupus Foundation of Arkansas Inc. will host a support group meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, at room A of the Garland County Library at Hot Springs.

All meetings are free and open to the public.

The topic will be “Lupus and Your Feet.” The speaker will be Dr. Carlotta Wells of Southwest Arkansas Center - Podiatric Medicine and Surgery Lifestyle Medicine.

“Lupus patients, these meetings give you an opportunity to express how you are coping with this disease,” according to a news release. “Bring a friend or family member for support.”

Patients of all autoimmune diseases are welcomed and new patients are encouraged to attend.

Details: Jamesetta Smith, president of the Lupus Foundation, 501-525-9380 or 800-294-8878.