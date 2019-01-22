Pine Bluff police are asking for help in locating a woman wanted for aggravated assault on a family or household member on Saturday.

According to a news release from Officer Richard Wegner, Suzanne Starks, 47, was involved in an argument with a male at an address in the 5700 block of Carbon Street. The victim reported that he threatened to call the police if she didn’t leave. When he went to unlock the gate, she allegedly attempted to run him over with her vehicle and caused damage to his gate.

She then fled the scene in the vehicle.

Upon noting the damage to the gate and speaking with the homeowner as well as a witness, it was determined there was sufficient probable cause to arrest Starks for aggravated assault on a family or household member.

Attempts to locate her have so far been unsuccessful, Wegner said in the press release. We are asking the public for help in locating Starks. Anyone with information as to her location is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or dispatch at 870-541-5300. Information can also be shared via the Facebook link below.

Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/pinebluff.pbpd/