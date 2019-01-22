The White Hall Bulldogs will face the LR Parkview Patriots on the road Tuesday night.

After snapping an 11-game losing streak Friday with a win over rival Watson Chapel, the Bulldogs look to use the momentum to upset LR Parkview in their upcoming matchup.

White Hall had lost the last four meetings to Watson Chapel before Friday's game. However, with the help of senior forwards ZaVion Jackson and Hunter Reed, the Bulldogs were able to end the drought.

Jackson led White Hall with 21 points, 13 rebounds and 3 blocks; Reed finished with 20 points against Chapel in their win.

Nevertheless, White Hall has to keep their composure facing a tough LR Parkview team.

The Patriots rank as the No. 8 team in the state, according to MaxPreps.com, and have won three of their last four games.

LR Parkview comes off a loss to Maumelle 65-61 on Friday night. Auburn signee Al Flanigan led with 17 points, and Abilene Christian signee Airion Simmons added 16 points and 13 rebounds in their loss.

The Patriots will host White Hall at 7 p.m. at LR Parkview High School.