The Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service will be hosting a winter cleanup event at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26, the Golden Lions Park across from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff campus, south of University Drive. Volunteers of all ages are encouraged to come out for a day of citizen-science and community beautification as part of the Southeast Arkansas Stormwater Education program, according to a news release.

The Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service and UAPB have all partnered together to bring awareness to illegal dumping and littering prevention at Golden Lions Park. As part of this public outreach initiative, the partners will be putting a large focus on how proper trash disposal and recycling help to improve quality of life, community beautification, and protecting water quality.

According to litter audits conducted in 2018, areas that were cleaned frequently by volunteers showed a reduction in the amount of littering and illegal dumping taking place at those locations.

The cleanup is one of several events for the Keep Arkansas Beautiful Great Arkansas Cleanup taking place currently through June 2019. Partners in the event include M.K. Distributors, Pine Bluff, Jefferson County, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Arkansas Community Foundation, and UAPB. While intended to primarily be an environmental improvement opportunity, it will also serve as a community and economic development activity by helping to maintain the trail which has become a tourist destination for birders, nature and trail lovers.

Volunteers are requested to wear close-toed shoes and work clothes. Trash bags, gloves, water, and snacks will be provided. Register for the event by contacting the Jefferson County Extension Office at 870-534-1033 or John Pennington at jhpennington@uaex.edu.

