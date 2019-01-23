LITTLE ROCK — The Republican women in Arkansas’ Legislature are forming a caucus and pushing for a package of bills that include juvenile justice reform, a bid for more funding for a cancer center and an effort to increase access to broadband in rural areas.

The 21 GOP women lawmakers on Wednesday announced the formation of the Arkansas Republican Women’s Legislative Caucus. The group’s package includes legislation encouraging a National Cancer Institute designation of the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. The proposal doesn’t include a plan for the $10 million to $20 million UAMS says it’ll need in additional state funding to get that designation.

Thirty-two women in total serve in the predominantly Republican Arkansas Legislature.