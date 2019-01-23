A 53-year-old woman was found shot to death just after midnight Wednesday, and Pine Bluff police are still in the early stages of their investigation.

Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelley identified the victim as Celestine Holder of Pine Bluff, who was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner April Davis at 1:10 a.m. The cause of death was listed as multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body, which was sent to the State Crime Laboratory at Little Rock for an autopsy, Kelley said.

Holder was found lying in the street when police were sent to the intersection of 24th Avenue and Linden Street, according to a PBPD news release.

Her death was the third homicide so far this year, and at a meeting of the Pine Bluff City Council’s Public Safety Committee Wednesday afternoon, Police Chief Kelvin Sergeant talked about Holder’s death and the other two slayings this year.

“These are all still open investigations so I can’t say very much, ” Sergeant said.

On Jan. 10, police found the body of Marquise Donte Williams, 28, in the area of 10th Avenue and Juniper Street. The cause of his death was listed as multiple gunshot wounds.

Sergeant said that while detectives have “some pretty good leads,” they do not have enough at this point to make an arrest.

On Saturday, police responded to an apartment complex at 2402 McConnell Circle, where they found 18-year-old Tony White with a gunshot wound. White was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center but was pronounced dead.

Sergeant said detectives are still working leads but have determined that White was trying to buy marijuana using social media. In the case of Holder, Sergeant said neighbors reported hearing gunshots but, so far, that’s about it.

“We’ve still got a long way to go on that one,” the chief said.

Last year, there was one homicide reported in Pine Bluff in January, and there were two in January 2017.

“That’s kind of a break in the tradition,” Sergeant said. “Generally, in the winter, we don’t deal with a lot of homicides, but if you look at cities in Arkansas that are generally considered as safe cities like Benton and Maumelle, they have had homicides this year. It’s a trend across the nation.”

Anyone with information about the death of Holder or the other two victims should contact the Detective Division at 730-2090 or the dispatch center at 541-5300. Information can also be shared via social media at the link listed below.

Facebook - http://www.facebook.com/pinebluff.pbpd/