White Hall head football coach Mike Vaughn will retire at the end of the school year.

White Hall Director of Athletics Tim Atkinson said that Vaughn turned in his retirement paperwork on Tuesday and noted the district has already started searching for a replacement.

“We appreciate Coach Vaughn and all that he has put in during his 47 years in education and coaching of our student-athletes,” Atkinson said. “It takes a very special man to do that. He has touched a lot of lives, and he is going to be very hard to replace. It is time to move forward, and the job is currently open. We are taking applications until February 8th for the position.”

Atkinson also noted what he will be looking for in a replacement for Vaughn.

“Some of the main things we are looking for is developing our student-athletes as a person and a player on the football field,” Atkinson said. “We want them to develop them for whatever position they are playing to the best of their ability. We are looking for a coach to be able to compete in one of the toughest conference in 5A football, the 5A Central, and someone who will have a great attitude and vision towards out program. It will be a big challenge for the person coming in.”

Vaughn replaced Charlie Vereen as head coach in 2004. He recorded 93 wins, 70 losses and two ties during his career as the Bulldogs head coach.