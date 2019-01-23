The Pine Bluff Zebras came back from a 13-point deficit Tuesday night to win their fifth straight game against the Sylvan Hills Bears, 48-46.

The Zebras trailed 14-8 after the first quarter. The Bears sparked a 12-4 start behind six points from Jalen Ricks, but Darius Morris would keep Pine Bluff close with six points of his own.

Pine Bluff matched Sylvan Hills’ scoring to start the second quarter, but the Bears would end the half on an 8-2 run holding a 28-15 lead at the break.

After halftime, Pine Bluff got things going by outscoring Sylvan Hills in the third quarter 17-6 to get back in the game only trailing 34-32.

Xavier Turner came off the bench and helped the Zebras score five points in the quarter, and Kaleb Higgins added five points of his own for Pine Bluff.

With a back and forth game in the fourth quarter, Pine Bluff took their first lead of the game 42-40 after a pair of free throws from Taevion Harris.

Berkarion Black nailed a mid-range jumper in the quarter to extend the lead even more.

However, after a pair of free throws by Higgins, the Bears kept it close after a three-point play by Nick Smith.

On the next possession for the Bears, Jaaron Harriot knocked down a triple with 12 seconds left in the game to swing the momentum and tie it at 46-46.

In the final seconds, Higgins passed the ball to Morris, who drove it all the way to the basket and scored the game-winning layup to give the Zebras a 48-46 win.

With the win, the Zebras have won five games in a row while remaining unbeaten in conference play.

Higgins led Pine Bluff with 11 points, while Black and Morris added 10 points to the total. For Sylvan Hills, Smith led with 13 points and Ricks added 12 points.

The Zebras next face White Hall on Friday.