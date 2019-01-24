Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s mobile office locations will include Southeast Arkansas in February. According to a news release, sites will include:

Arkansas County — Thursday, Feb. 21, 10:30 a.m. to noon, at the Arkansas County Cooperative Extension Service at DeWitt.

Lincoln County — Tuesday, Feb. 26, 10-11:30 a.m., at the Star City Senior Citizens Center at Star City.

The mobile offices assist constituents with consumer related issues by filing consumer complaints against scam artists as well as answering questions about the office and the other services it offers to constituents.

Rutledge continues her partnerships with the Cooperative Extension Service and local law enforcement across Arkansas. Law enforcement officials will be on hand to collect unused and expired prescription medications to ensure they are secured and properly disposed.

Details: ArkansasAG.gov or 501-682-2007, facebook.com/AGLeslieRutledge or Twitter at twitter.com/AGRutledge.