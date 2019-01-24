Arkansas State University at Jonesboro released names of students who graduated during the 2018 fall commencement ceremony Dec. 8.

Southeast Arkansas residents listed by hometown, name, degree and major include:

Stuttgart — Billiza Unique Johnson, Bachelor of Science, Creative Media Production; Jaelyn Paige Maddox, Bachelor of Science, Health Studies; Lawrence Buck Womack, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership;

Warren — Michael Ryan Anderson, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership; Roger Bryan Cornish, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership; Julie Nicole Spencer, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies;

Rison — Garrett S. Reed, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Agricultural Business;

Sparkman — Jonathan David Richardson, Master of Science, Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management;

Dumas — Yolander Denise Brown, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership;

Monticello — Harold Carl Coggins, Master of Science, Media Management; Hannah Grace Kling, Bachelor of Science, Biological Sciences, Magna Cum Laude/Honors Program; Janet Elizabeth Lane, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership; Jordan Deshone Shelton, Bachelor of Science, Exercise Science;

Tillar — Taylor Elizabeth Parker, Bachelor of Science, Marketing, Cum Laude;

Wilmar — Brandie N. Everett, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership;

Sheridan — Alyssa Lauren Green, Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education, Honors Program; Kirsten L. Mealer, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies; Sean-Michael Paul Stubbs, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering;

Pine Bluff — Stephen Allbright, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Vernita Elaine Lee, Certificate Program, Superintendent; Brandon Keith Thomas, Bachelor of Music, Music;

Redfield — Cody Allen Jones, Bachelor of Science in Education, Social Science; Crystal LaShae Welden, Master of Science in Education, Reading;

White Hall — Katheryn Sue Ashcraft, Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education; Rebekah M. Dixon, Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership; Roger Dale Lutrell Sr., Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing, Cum Laude; Jase Allen Wilson, Bachelor of Science, Sport Management.