A body found in Cleveland County has been identified as 55-year-old John Gordon Honeycutt, whose suspicious disappearance from Jefferson County was reported last week, according to a news release issued early Thursday night by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cameron Jones, 37, who goes by the alias “Lion,” has been arrested in connection with the homicide, the sheriff’s office said.

He is being held at the Lincoln County Detention Center on unrelated charges, pending the formal filing of charges related to Honeycutt’s murder, the news release said.

Honeycutt’s body was found Thursday, Jan. 17, in a wooded area off Glendale Road just east of Serenity Lane in Cleveland County.

JCSO Operations Commander Major Randy Dolphin said in the release that “Autopsy results from the Arkansas Medical Examiner’s Office were received this week positively identifying the found body as Honeycutt. The autopsy also confirmed Honeycutt died of a gunshot wound and that his manner of death was homicide.”

Honeycutt was last seen by family and friends at his residence in Jefferson County on the evening of Sunday, Jan. 6. As part of their search efforts, the JCSO criminal investigators enlisted the help of neighboring law enforcement personnel, including the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Star City Police Department, Arkansas State Police, White Hall Police Department and Redfield Police Department.

However, initial search and recovery efforts were unsuccessful, the news release noted. No further details about the case were released.

“I wish we had a different outcome for the Honeycutt family, for the community, and the group of law enforcement officers and searchers who put everything they had into finding Mr. Honeycutt alive,” Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. said in the news release.

This investigation is ongoing.