Approximately 20 members of the First Responders Intercessory Prayer Team met at the corner of 24th Avenue and Linden Street on Thursday for a prayer walk in response to Wednesday morning’s homicide. The prayer walk is the third walk in as many weeks that the team has held within the city limits.

Celestine Holder, 53, of Pine Bluff, was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner April Davis at 1:10 a.m. on Wednesday. The cause of death was listed as multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body, which was sent to the State Crime Laboratory at Little Rock for an autopsy. No arrests have been made in the case.

A resident who lives at the location noted Thursday that Holder was walking down the street when four to five gunshots were fired. The resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said that she did not see any vehicles drive off, so she assumed the shooter was also walking.

A stop sign at the corner of the intersection had a visible bullet hole in it Thursday, and a spent bullet was found by a Commercial reporter, who contacted police. The prayer team canvased the area in which the shooting took place, saying prayers as individuals before coming together for a group prayer. Additionally, a black cross with a red flower was placed at the location in remembrance of Holder.

“The red represents the blood of Christ, and the blackness represents death,” Pastor Jesse Turner said. “What we are doing is bringing forth life to the community and where the homicides happen. We are very concerned (about this) as clergy. We placed the cross here, as we did at the other two homicide locations, to say that God’s people have been here. We have prayed, and we are believing God for victory over the violence we are having here in Pine Bluff.”

Turner, who helped to coordinate the prayer walk, gave a brief introduction to the Pine Bluff National TenPoint model to reduce violent crime.

“The TenPoint plan involves clergy, law enforcement, citizens and businesses working together in the community to change these situations,” Turner said. “We are calling for all clergy to come be a part of this. We want all residents to be a part of it. We want business people to be a part of it. We have met with six or seven neighborhood watch groups. If they are not in the hot spot, we still want them to be a part of it.”

Turner said that the TenPoint initiative is modeled after initiatives that have been used to decrease violence in other parts of the country.

“We kind of modeled it after Indiana, so we will go out during the night, during the day, and do peace walks,” he said. “Our purpose is not just to walk to bring awareness of what is going on, but we are capturing information with people we come in contact with. We find out what their problems are. If they need a job, we connect them (to) businesses. If they need a GED, we collaborate with educators. Whatever wraparound services are needed to decrease the violence, we want to do that because they are having success with it in Indiana. People need help, and we want to have people on board to do that.”

Turner continued: “Some of the things we want to do with TenPoint have had success in other cities. We deployed this on Justice Sunday so we will have a benchmark date to keep tabs on what is going on. Because this event happened inside of the TenPoint hot spot, we came today and called (the media). We did the other two walks without informing anyone and did similar to what we did today, and we will continue to do it.”

A big goal that the coordinators hope to see happen quickly is more community involvement to help eliminate violent crime in Pine Bluff.

“We really need clergy members to be engaged. This is about clergy coming together, because clergy members have the influence and the power to help our neighborhoods,” Turner said. “This is not about Republicans, Democrats, men or women. We want people of faith to come together to begin to pray and to work with the TenPoint plan so we can make Pine Bluff a better place. This is outrageous that we have had three homicides in three weeks, and this should be a wakeup call for everyone. We just want the community to come together and look at what we are dealing with. The issues that we are dealing with here are bigger than any one person, any political party, or any color. We are talking about trying to save our city.”

As part of the plan to reduce crime, drop boxes have been set up inside churches that will allow people to write anonymous tips for law enforcement to investigate any crimes that happen within the city.

“We need people to help,” Turner said. “We have introduced a tip box. We are asking pastors to put the tip box in their church. People can drop anonymous tips in the box like they do their offering. They can write down what they know. They don’t have to give their name. Just write it down and put it in there because someone has seen something. Someone knows something, so we encourage everybody to get involved if there is some way that they can help us.”

Over the past two decades, the TenPoint plan, authored by Dr. Eugene F. Rivers, president of Seymour Institute, has provided a strategies vision centered on 10 evidence-informed core points that are adaptable in whole or in part by interested municipalities and communities.

The Seymour National TenPoint Training Institute believes that the TenPont plan furnishes a useful set of guideposts around which churches can and should be mobilized in communities where violence prevails. Congregations, networks or free-standing religious organizations and policymakers at all levels embrace the role played by churches, synagogues, mosques and other faith-based organizations in strengthening communities.

With a recent spike in fatal violence in Pine Bluff (17 homicides since January 2018) city leadership, law enforcement and the community plan to lock arms with faith leaders to implement facets of the TenPoint model as a potential intervention strategy.

In 1999, the Ten Point model was recognized for its success in Boston, Massachusetts, the initial launch site, as a Promising Strategy to Reduce Gun Violence by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.

Most recently in 2017, the plan was again recognized by the Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Investigation in Washington, D.C., for collaboration and significant crime reduction results achieved using the model as executed by the work of the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition slated for replication by the state’s Attorney General throughout Indiana.