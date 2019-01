The Delta Network Food Bank, 11 Portea Drive, at Pine Bluff, is offering free food to federal government employees who were furloughed or affected otherwise by the government shut down. Those who need food should call 870-536-2424 to schedule an appointment for assistance, according to a news release.

Louis Ross is the chief executive officer and Jacqueline Ross is the director of Delta Network Inc., a 501-c3 non-profit community service organization.