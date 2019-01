Dollarway School District announces its parent teacher conference dates.

James Matthews Elementary School will hold conferences from 2:30-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11.

Robert Morehead Middle School and Dollarway High School scheduled conferences from 2:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12.

Students will be dismissed two hours early on these days and a teacher break will be held between 4-4:30 p.m.