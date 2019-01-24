Reported crime in Pine Bluff dropped by just over 7 percent last year compared to 2017 numbers, and during a meeting of the City Council’s Public Safety Committee Wednesday, Police Chief Kelvin Sergeant went through each category of crimes that the department is required to report to the FBI and explained them.

Before starting on that, though, Sergeant went through a list of the activities that the department had participated in during 2018 and discussed the future of some of them.

He said the programs, which ranged from a coloring contest to baseball and softball camps and others, resulted in officers contacting 31,129 people. Another 1,542 participated in Neighborhood Watch programs last year.

However, budget cutbacks this year mean that programs like the annual Easter Egg Hunt, the annual Baseball and Softball camp and the annual Basketball camp will not be conducted. Also, participating in the annual Red Ribbons campaign is out.

Sergeant said the department will continue to partner with the Westside Businessmen’s group for the Easter Egg Hunt and hopes to be able to use the final week of PAY (Police and Youth) Camp this summer for a basketball camp.

“These programs are so vitally important to the community,” said Council Member Ivan Whitfield, who retired as police chief last spring and was elected to the council during the Democratic Party primary. “I’m concerned about 2018 budget cuts out of the public safety budget.”

Regarding the crime numbers, homicide is defined as being deliberate and the taking of a life by a person of another person. In 2018, there were 19 homicides reported, compared to 28 in 2017. That meant a reduction of nine, or a 32 percent decrease.

Robbery is defined as taking property unlawfully from a person or place by force or the threat of force. In 2017, there were 143 robberies in the city. In 2018, there were 104 robberies, 39 less than 2017 for a 27-percent decrease.

Aggravated assault is defined as harmful or offensive contact with a person, and an assault is carried out by a threat of bodily harm coupled with an apparent present ability to cause such harm. In 2017, 444 aggravated assaults were committed in the city. By comparison, 406 were committed in 2018 for a decrease of 38, a nine percent decline.

Simple assaults are an intentional act by one person that creates an anxiety in an individual of an imminent harmful or offensive contact. In 2017, there were 1,563 simple assaults in Pine Bluff. That number dropped by 10 percent last year, as there were 1,404 reported, a decrease of 159.

Commercial burglary is defined as the unlawful entry into a business with the intent to commit a crime while inside. In 2018, Pine Bluff had 119 commercial burglaries compared to 135 in 2017, a reduction of 16, or a 12 percent decrease.

Residential burglaries are defined as the unlawful entry into an occupiable structure of another person with the intent to commit a crime while inside, In 2017, there were 672 residential burglaries in Pine Bluff. In 2018, there were 554, or 118 less than the previous year.

Motor vehicle theft is defined as the theft of attempted theft of a motor vehicle. In 2018, a total of 246 motor vehicle thefts were reported, compared to 304 in 2017, a reduction of 58.

While all the previous categories showed decreases, there were two categories that showed increases last year compared to the year before. One of them was rape and attempted rape, which is defined as non-consensual sexual intercourse committed by physical force, threat of force or by some other form of duress. In 2017, a total of 53 rapes or attempted rapes were reported, Last year, that number increased by 10 to 63.

The other category that showed an increase is 2018 over 2017 was thefts, which are defined as (1) taking another person’s property with the intent of depriving the owner of the property (2) exercising unauthorized control over another person’s property (3) making an unauthorized transfer of a property interest or (4) taking another person’s property by deception or threat.

In 2017, there were 1,354 thefts, while in 2018 there were 1,451 thefts, an increase of 97.