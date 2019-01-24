Anniversaries

Barnett Chapel Missionary Church, 1321 N. Birch St., will celebrate the 13th anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Don and Isabelle Hawkins, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Brian Castle, pastor of Indiana Street Missionary Church. Guests will also include the Rev. Richard Black, associate minister at New Light Missionary Baptist Church at Little Rock.

First Baptist Church Dew Drop, 1701 N. Bryant St., will celebrate the 25th anniversary of its pastor and wife, T.L. Breamsey and Jackie Breamsey, on Sunday, Jan. 27. At 11 a.m., the guest speaker will be Carl Desmuke of Kingdom of God Spiritual Revelations of Georgetown, Texas. At 3 p.m. the featured speaker will be Carl Ratliff, bishop of Evangelist Temple Church of God in Christ at Little Rock.

Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 900 Grant St., will celebrate its 69th anniversary Sunday, Jan. 27. At 11 a.m., the guest speaker will be Elder Maurice Tatum of Antioch Full Gospel Baptist Church. At 3 p.m., The guest speaker will be the Rev. Richard Hart, pastor of St. Andrews Baptist Church, accompanied by his congregation.

Concerts

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church at Moscow will host its musicians’ appreciation concert honoring Kalebra Blair and Stanley Blair Jr. at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27. Guests include Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Choir and New United Missionary Baptist Church Choir. Refreshments will be served.

St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church at Sherrill will host the monthly worship service of the Pastoria Singing Union at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27.

Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church at Altheimer will host the Southeast Arkansas Community Mass Choir’s musical benefit program for the Rev. Ricky Reynolds Sr. and the Rev. Gregory Bailey. Services will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26.

Women’s events

Old St. James Baptist Church, 1307 W. 16th Ave., will host its women’s ministry fellowship service, “You Can Begin Again,” at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26. The guest speaker will be Emiko Harris Malone, a minister at House of Bread Deliverance Church. “Join us for a morning of restoration, revitalization and reaffirmation,” a spokeswoman said.

New Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 500 Bois D’Arc, will host its women’s conference from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26. Registration begins at 9:55 a.m. and the cost is $10.

Revivals

Judah Restoration Worship Center, 2401 S. Main St., will present a fresh fire revival at 7 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday, Jan. 27-29. The guest speaker will be Charles E. Williams, a bishop at Little Rock.

Special events

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 600 E. 38th Ave., will host the first sermon of Trevonte “Tre” Jackson Shelton at 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27.

Greater Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 3700 W. 13th Ave., will hold its installation of officers at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 27. The pastor, the Rev. Travis Harden, will preach.

Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 2915 S. Main St., will hold its installation of officers at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Robert Scott, pastor of Damascus Missionary Baptist Church of Grady.

St. Luke AME Church, 9908 Princeton Pike, will present its annual Colorama Service at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 27. The pastor, the Rev. Hazel Linton, will be the speaker.

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will host its 12 Tribes’ program at 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27. The speaker will be Sam Gibson, a deacon and leader of the 12 Tribes’ project at New Community.

Family Time Baptist Church & Ministries, 501 Ohio St., will present its installation of officers service at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Johnny Smith, pastor of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. The Rev. R.D. Howard Sr., pastor of New Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, will bring the charge charge to officers.

Nu Bread of Life Missionary Baptist Church, 1711 W. 13th Ave., will hold its Christian fellowship day at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 27. The pastor, the Rev. Sammie Smith Jr., will preach.

New Home Missionary Baptist Church, 3000 S. Orange St., will host the Consolidated St. Marion Baptist District Association’s 2019 board meeting and installation of officers Sunday, Jan. 27. The executive committee meets at 6 p.m. and the board meets at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Isaac Barnes, pastor of First Baptist Church of Gould, presiding. After the meeting, the service will be held with the Rev. Robert L. Handley, pastor of Mt. Harmony Missionary Baptist Church, delivering the installation sermon. Handley will be accompanied by his congregation. Musical guests will include Emmanuel Barnes & Willing Worship of Dermott. All district churches are to attend and churches seeking to join the association are invited to do so with a letter seeking membership, according to Moderator Larry C. Battles.

Transformational Consultants Institute, 811 W. Sixth Ave., will host the Behind the Veil Expository Teaching Ministries with Margarette Williams. The LUNCH & LEARN Chit Chat & Chew will be held bi-weekly Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Classes are free to the public. Lunch costs $10 and includes a curriculum binder. For more information or to register for class, call 870-535-5665. The spring 2019 semester began Jan. 24. The next class will be Feb. 7 and features studies on Unites (Mark 3:23-35) and Restores Mark 5:21-24, 35-43.)