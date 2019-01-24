The Carnell Russ Branch of the NAACP hosted its first Martin Luther King Day Prayer Breakfast at the Star City Civic Center on the King holiday, Jan. 21.

The keynote speaker was District 17 state Rep. Vivian Flowers, Democrat of Pine Bluff, who encouraged the audience to “Preserve the Dream, Protect the Dream, Persevere in the Dream,” according to a news release.

Mayor Paul Carter welcomed the audience. The Rev. Sherman Rochell Jr., an area pastor, offered prayer for the nation. Former Judge Charles Capps offered prayer for the community.

First vice president of the state NAACP, Tommy Daniels offered prayer for unity and justice. Barbara Wilborn offered prayer for the youth and the Rev. Leroy Glenns offered the closing prayer.

Participants included area residents, guest NAACP branches, and people from surrounding communities including Monticello, Wilmar, Pine Bluff, Little Rock and Tarry.

Bonnie Shelton, Russ Branch NAACP assistant treasurer, facilitated the program. The Rev. Sylvester Redix, Russ Branch NAACP treasurer, offered the opening prayer.

Russ Branch NAACP President Leatrice Russ-Glenns gave closing remarks and other branch board members participated. Shelton Family Catering provided breakfast.