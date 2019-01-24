The board of directors of Simmons First National Corp. (NASDAQ: SFNC) declared a regular $0.16 per share quarterly cash dividend payable April 5, 2019, to shareholders of record March 15, 2019. This dividend represents a $0.01 per share, or 6.7 percent, increase above the dividend paid for the same period last year, according to a news release.

The corporation is a financial holding company, headquartered at Pine Bluff, with total assets of $16.5 billion as of Dec. 31, 2018, conducting financial operations in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.