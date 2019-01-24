The Department of Music at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) has renewed the membership and accreditation to the National Association of Schools of Music (NASM) for its Bachelor of Science degree in Music.

The degree offers emphases in music teaching, sound recording technology and an outside area (business/marketing or theatre/multimedia communication), according to a news release.

The extensive reaccreditation process began under the stewardship of Michael J. Bates, interim chair of the music department, and completed with Richard Bailey, the current chair, according to the release.

The National Association of Schools of Music (NASM) is an organization of schools, conservatories, colleges, and universities with approximately 643 accredited institutional members. NASM was founded in 1924. It establishes national standards for undergraduate and graduate degrees and other credentials for music and music-related disciplines and provides assistance to institutions and individuals engaged in artistic, scholarly, educational, and other music-related endeavors.

Details: UAPB Department of Music, 870-575-7001.