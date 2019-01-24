A Keeping it in the Family (KIITF) meeting for woodland owners is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 29, at the Shady Grove Baptist Church at Camden. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. with registration followed by dinner and the meeting.

Joe Friend, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff forester, and Aaron Williams, Ouachita County forester, will be among the presenters discussing forest management production and documents every tree farmer needs, according to a news release.

The Sustainable Forestry and African-American Land Retention (SFLR) program is part of the Keeping it in the Family forest conservation model which is a collaboration of federal, state, local, private and community-based organizations to help keep private forestlands in families.

In 1920 African-American famers owned 15.6 million acres of farm land nationally; by 2012 the acreage had shrunk to only 4.6 million acres, said Henry English, director of the Small Farm Program at UAPB.

Pre-registration is requested for this dinner meeting. If participants have special needs or want to be included in the meal count, they should contact Kandi Williams, Sustainable Forestry and African-American Land Retention (SFLR) outreach coordinator, at 870-571-9428 or klwilliams4@gmail.com.

