A sophomore business management major at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will participate in an intensive two-week course on vocational education at the China-U.S. Rising Star Student Study Tour.

Recently selected as a participant, Taylor Johnson will travel to China this month, according to a news release.

The vocational education exchange program is co-sponsored by the American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU) International Education Office and the China Education Association for International Exchange.

“Taylor fits the profile of students we are targeting through our global leadership development initiative, which prepares students for effective engagement in a global society,” said Pamela Moore, associate dean for global engagement, Office of International Programs (OIPS) at UAPB. “She made a strong impression on me through the focus, initiative, enthusiasm and commitment she demonstrated towards participation in the Rising Star Tour.”

Moore was also impressed by Johnson’s entrepreneurial experience.

“I own a hair products company called ‘Baddie Boutique,’ and since I get most of my products from China, I thought participating in the program would be a great way to learn more about the goods I sell as well as the manufacturers’ business structure,” Johnson said. “I hope to develop ideas on how to improve my own business.”

Johnson said she is also interested in learning about Chinese e-commerce and how large online companies such as Alibaba – one of the world’s largest retailers – function online.

“I believe this program will expose me to another culture besides my own,” she said. “I feel going on this trip will enhance my creativity, keep my mind sharp and increase my connection to others, as well as myself.”