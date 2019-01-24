A sentencing hearing that had been scheduled next week for former Jefferson County Judge Henry “Hank” Wilkins IV has been postponed.

In a one-sentence order, Federal District Judge Brian Miller said the hearing that was set for Jan. 30 was being canceled and will be reset at a later date. No reason for the cancelation was given in the court documents.

Last April, Wilkins pleaded guilty to conspiracy to accepting over $80,000 in bribes during his time in the Arkansas Legislature. Officials say Wilkins, who resigned as county judge last, March told federal investigators in February that he took money from an indicted lobbyist while still in the state legislature where he served from 1999 to 2015.

In entering the plea, Wilkins acknowledged that between 2010 and 2014 he accepted a series of bribes from lobbyists and nonprofit organizations and in return voted for specific legislation and steered about $245,000 to those lobbyists and organizations. The money was funneled to Wilkins through St. James United Methodist Church, where he served as senior pastor before stepping down in 2017.

After Wilkins resigned as county judge, the Jefferson County Quorum Court appointed Booker Clemons to serve out the remainder of Wilkins’ term. Former Jefferson County Sheriff Gerald Robinson was sworn in as Jefferson County Judge on Jan. 1.

The charge of conspiracy to commit crimes against the United States carries a maximum penalty of no more than five years in prison, a fine of not more than $250,000, and not more than three years supervised release (probation).