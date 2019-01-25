The January meeting of the Bess Jenkins Club was held at Pine Bluff Country Club.

This year’s theme of “Healthy Living” continued with a presentation of “Imaging for your Life” by Wayne Harris, director of Jefferson Regional Medical Center’s Imaging Department, and Felicia Dutton, manager of the Imagining Department.

Harris has been at JRMC for 11 years. He also worked at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and Arkansas Heart Hospital, according to a news release.

Dutton has worked at JRMC for 24 years. Her career started at Health Care Plus, then to Pine Bluff Imaging Center where she studied mammography, CT, ultrasound, bone density and MRI. She is lead MRI technologist and assisted in the selection of the new MRI machine and remodeling of the MRI area, according to the release.

“The new area and equipment makes for a safer and better experience for the patient and includes a video display and music for relaxing. The area includes 3-D mammography for women and men, also low dose lung cancer screening,” according to the release.

“Mr. Harris’ experience as a cancer patient at the age of 14 gave him the desire to make a positive difference in the lives of others. JRMC has made great progress in patient care. For any services they don’t provide they partner with other medical providers,” according to the release.

Also during the meeting, dessert was served by hostesses Scarlette Hatcher, Judy Barrett and Mandy Alford.