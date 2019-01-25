The Pine Bluff-John McAlmont Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Jan. 15 at Pine Bluff Country Club.

Helen Campbell, program chairwoman, introduced the speaker, Trenton Powell, a native of New Orleans, who relocated to Little Rock in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Powell received a bachelor’s degree in biology from Lyon College, according to a news release.

He is employed by the Delta Rivers Nature Center at Pine Bluff as an education program specialist. His specialty is birds of prey, especially the bald eagle. The group was treated to a visit with one of Powell’s birds of prey, the red tail hawk, known for its excellent vision and is usually seen sitting on power lines or posts along the roadside, watching for its prey, according to the release.

Also during the meeting, Sharon Wyatt and Eva Marie Pearson, the committee for Community Service Awards, presented Jim Hill an award for outstanding dedication and service to the Pine Bluff. community.

Wyatt read several letters commending Hill for his work in the maintenance of Taylor Field and other baseball fields in the area and for his dedication to the youth of Pine Bluff. Other areas of his service include the annual Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends at Regional Park.

Regent Carolyn DeVoss announced that the state conference will be held at the Double Tree Hotel at Little Rock. Delegates elected for the conference are: Sandy Poore, Wyatt, DeVoss, Betty Coles, DeeLois Lawrence, MarJo Dill and KarLynn Roberts.

Coles reminded members that the date of the bridge parties to raise funds for the Southeast Arkansas College scholarship is Jan. 28. She thanked the volunteers who are allowing the use of their homes for the parties and those who are baking cakes for the event.

Emily Voss spoke briefly about the DAR new member course she recently completed, entitled, “Madonna of the Trail,” which is dedicated to the spirit of the pioneer women throughout the United States, according to the release.

Jeanette McGrew, conservation chairwoman, discussed how the fashion industry affects the environment. A positive impact can be made by buying clothing from thrift stores or consignment shops, she said.

Guests attending the meeting were Teresa Hill and Duke Fakouri.

The benediction was given by Chaplain Cary Swanson and the meeting adjourned by DeVoss. Dessert and coffee was served to members and guests after the meeting.