A press conference will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 28, to kick off the Pine Bluff Wealth Building Coalition free income tax preparation sites.

The event will be held at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. Mayor Shirley Washington is scheduled to make remarks, according to a news release.

The coalition will offer free income tax preparation for lower income people in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County. Members of the coalition are the Arkansas Community Organization (ACO), United Way of Southeast Arkansas, Delta Sigma Lambda Chapter, Lakeside United Methodist Church Mi Casa Hispanic Ministry, and the Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Inc.