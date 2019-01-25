The road wasn't kind the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions in their past two outings. Last Saturday, UAPB fell at Southern in overtime 69-67, and on Monday they suffered a 74-69 loss at Alcorn State.

The fourth-place Golden Lions are back for a two-game homestand that starts tonight at H.O. Clemmons Arena against the third-place Texas Southern Tigers.

After losing two Southwestern Athletic Conference games in a row, Texas Southern bounced back with a 75-65 win over Jackson State on Monday. The Tigers are led by first-year Head Coach Jonny Jones, who previously held the same position at Louisiana State University from 2012-17.

Texas Sothern's leading scorer, Jalyn Patterson, is a graduate transfer from LSU. Their second leading scorer, Jeremy Combs, is also a graduate transfer from LSU. The third leading scorer for the Tigers is preseason all-SWAC first team selection redshirt senior Trayvon Reed.

In their non-conference games, Texas Southern gained road wins over Baylor, Oregon and Texas A&M. Texas Southern has become a landing spot for high major division I transfers, and they currently have eight of them on their roster.

Texas Southern has won four out of the last five SWAC tournament championships, including last year's 84-69 win over UAPB in the title game.

UAPB returned a number of upperclassmen that experienced that gut-wrenching loss to Texas Southern in the SWAC title game. One of those Golden Lions, senior Martaveous McKnight, currently leads the SWAC in scoring at 22.6 points per game.

In the first of two regular season meetings between UAPB and Texas Southern, the Golden Lions are looking for a bounce-back win to get back on track while the Tigers try to turn one win into two.

UAPB and Texas Southern are set for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off after the conclusion of the women's basketball game at H.O. Clemmons Arena Saturday night.