The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments which include restaurants, bars, daycares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

The following are the results of food safety inspections conducted by the Jefferson County Health Unit:

• Dollar Tree, 2709 E. Harding Ave. Date of inspection Jan. 15. Some temperatures in walk in cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Some shelving throughout the store is unclean and needs to be cleaned. Ceiling in back hallway is unclean and needs to be cleaned.

• Dollar Tree, 2709 E. Harding Ave. Date of follow-up inspection Jan. 18. Some temperatures in walk in cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Ceiling in back hallway is unclean and needs to be cleaned.

• Motor Way Grocery, 3432 U.S. 65 South. Date of inspection Jan. 18. Single service cups at self service drink station observed being stored out of their original package and exposed to contamination. Single service items should be kept in their original packaging or by other means to protect them from contamination until being used.

• Daylight Donuts, 2320 S. Blake St. Date of inspection Jan. 17. Observed flour out of original container. Food not in the original packages for use in establishment must be identified with the common name of the food.

• Subway, 7401 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection Jan. 14. Observed food in small reach in refrigerator under toaster out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth.

• Subway, 7401 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of follow-up inspection Jan. 17. No violations reported.

• Pine Bluff Best Gas Station, 200 University Drive. Date of inspection Jan. 16. Observation: Trash can containing food should have the lids on when not in continuous use.

• Family Dollar, 1607 E. Harding Ave. Date of inspection Jan. 15. Leak in employee restroom hand washing sink needs to be repaired. Floors in dry storage area are unclean and need to be cleaned. Ceiling in the front of the store is unclean and needs to be cleaned. Lighting in stock room noted at 0 foot candles. More lighting needed where dry food is being stored.

• Shipley’s Donuts, 5916 Dollarway Road. Date of inspection Jan. 15. Observed food in hand washing sink. A hand-washing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than handwashing. Food was moved from hand-washing sink. Observed food being thawed improperly. Food shall be under refrigeration that maintains the food temperature 41 or less, or completely submerged under running water. The food was moved and placed in the cooler. Observed wiping cloths laying on counter. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with regulations pertaining to retail food establishment. Wiping cloths should be kept in sanitize solution after use. Observation: Establishment does not have any testing strips to measure the concentration of the sanitizing solution.Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Establishment do have test strips.

• Camden Food & Gas, 3701 Camden Road. Date of inspection Jan. 14. Observed no thermometers in cooler. Temperature measuring device must be calibrated and accurate within the 1 degree if in Celsius and Fahrenheit or 3 degrees if only in Fahrenheit. Observation: Establishment frying chicken and no vent observed. Ventilation hood systems and devices shall be sufficient in number and capacity to prevent grease or condensation from collecting on walls and ceiling.

• J-Mart Store, 13800 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection Jan. 15. Observed two bulk containers being used to store opened seasoning in not labeled. Bulk bins holding food should be labeled with common name of food it contains. Ice machine interior damaged and needs to be repaired. Three compartment sink is unclean and needs to be cleaned. Counter under grill is unclean and needs to be cleaned. Trash cans containing food residue are uncovered while not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use. Some ceiling tiles in dry storage are damaged and need to be replaced. Some flooring and ceiling tiles are unclean and need to be cleaned.

• Dollar General, 4109 U.S. 65 South. Date of inspection Jan. 18. Ceiling and walls in dry storage room are unclean and need to be cleaned.

• Moma Keta’s Childcare & Developmental Center, 2300 W. 31st Ave. Date of inspection Jan. 11. Observation: No paper towels at hand washing sink. Corrective Action: Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated air drying device at each hand-washing sink in food preparation, toilet and ware-washing areas.

• China Garden Buffet, 7203 Sheridan Road, Suite N and O, White Hall. Date of follow-up inspection Jan. 11. Floors throughout kitchen are unclean and need to be cleaned.

• Snack-n-Shop, 10900 U.S. 270. Date of inspection Jan. 11. Observed cut vegetables being held for more than 24 hours with no date marking. Food prepared on site or opened commercial containers held for more than 24 hours should be date marked and discarded after 7 days. Cut vegetables were discarded during inspection. Seal on the ice machine is broken and needs to be repaired or replaced. No test strips observed in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Some flooring in kitchen and some ceiling tiles in dry storage are damaged and need to be replaced.

• AR Dept. of Correction Max Unit, 2501 State Farm Road, Tucker. Date of inspection Jan. 10. Vent hood over kettles isn’t working. Repair vent hood system.