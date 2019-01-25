For the second year, members of the Arkansas National Guard donated their time assisting the United States Daughters of 1812 (U.S.D. 1812) from Hot Springs Village, Little Rock and Pine Bluff in placing, removing, transporting and storing more than 3,100 artificial wreaths.

The wreaths are used to honor the graves of soldiers whose names are unknown and are buried at the Little Rock National Cemetery (LRNC,) according to a news release.

At the beginning of the Civil War, the area that is now the national cemetery was located just outside the city limits and was used as a Union temporary camp.

“Union troops still occupied the city in 1866; therefore, a portion of the new city cemetery was purchased by the government to be reserved for military interments,” according to the news release. “The property was designated a national cemetery on April 9, 1868, with the stated purpose of centralizing the remains of Union dead who had been interred throughout Arkansas. At the time, there were 5,425 total Union interments of which 2,333 were unknown.”

In 1884, the 11-acre Confederate Cemetery was established next to the national cemetery.

“The remains of 640 Confederate soldiers were moved from Mount Holly Cemetery to the Confederate Cemetery. This cemetery became part of the LRNC in 1913 when the Secretary of War accepted the deed from the City of Little Rock. Today, over 25,000 are interred at LRNC,” according to the release.

Unknown soldiers of the Spanish-American War are also buried there as well as one World War II airman. The use of military dog tags, used to identify slain soldiers, was not officially used until WWI, according to the release.

LRNC is closed to new interments. The only interments that are being accepted are subsequent interments for veterans or eligible family members in an existing gravesite.

For information regarding the Christmas Wreaths for Heroes project, contact U.S.D. 1812 Baseline-Meridian Chapter President Mary Ellen Laursen at 922-4802. Christmas Wreaths for Heroes is Laursen’s project, according to the release.