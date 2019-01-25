Ouachita Baptist University at Arkadelphia has named students to its Fall 2018 President’s List. Southeast Arkansas students listed by hometown include:

Pine Bluff – Caleb Smoke, Madelynn Van Veckhoven; Redfield – Cameron Brownlee; Sheridan – Madeline Martin, Sykes Martin, David Rainwater, Rachel Smith;

Stuttgart – Carrie Beth Roberts; White Hall – Christina Beger, Chandler Ferrell, Michaelyn Ferrell, Drew Holland, Hunter Smith, Clara Taylor;

Hensley – Taylor Garner; Monticello – Halley Ryburn.

To be named to the President’s List, a student must have a 4.0 grade point average and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours.