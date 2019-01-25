Special to The Commercial

Friday

Jan 25, 2019 at 3:51 PM Jan 25, 2019 at 4:48 PM


Wise Buck Pawn LLC, 2408 S. Camden Road, will host a benefit auction at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2.


All proceeds will benefit the widow of the late pawn shop owner, Brandon McHan, who was killed Nov. 12, according to a news release.