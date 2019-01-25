Pine Bluff saw visitors from 47 states and 22 countries last year, members of the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission revealed during their monthly meeting held on Wednesday. The Arts and Science Center saw 19,396 visitors, followed by Delta Rivers Nature Center with 16,493 visitors. Taylor Field saw 7,950 visitors, followed by the Arkansas Railroad Museum with 6,772 visitors and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff’s Museum and Cultural Center, which saw 2,265 visitors.

July 2018 saw the most visitors, with 8,684, followed by April with 8,268 visitors, March with 8,228 visitors and October with 6,343 visitors to the locations noted above.

The commission collected $1.6 million in taxes for 2018, which was 80 percent higher than 2017’s collections. Extra visitors to local hotels and restaurants accounted for part of that increase due to the hail storm.

Pine Bluff is listed at number seven in the state for collections, just behind Bentonville

Commissioners also discussed two conventions that are planned for Pine Bluff in 2019, including the State Park Recreation and Travel Commission meeting beginning June 19. The convention is expected to host 40-50 people.

The RuralRise National Conference is scheduled for Sept. 16-19 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The conference is expected to bring in 200 visitors to the City of Pine Bluff. RuralRise features Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Builders from around the country.

In other business, nominations and elections were held for the commission’s 2019 officers. Rosie Pettigrew was nominated for chair by Glen Brown, Jr, and current Chair William Moss was nominated by Wanda Bateman.

Neither Pettigrew nor Moss received enough votes to win the title, however. With neither nominee receiving a quorum of votes, Moss will remain chair until a quorum can be reached.

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission bylaws state that a quorum shall consist of four members, and no meeting shall be held for the transaction of any business if a quorum is not present. There shall be no vote by proxy. An affirmative vote of a majority of the Commission’s membership shall be required for passage of any motion.

Bateman nominated Rosie Pettigrew, who received a quorum of votes, for vice chair.

Bateman then nominated Brown for Secretary/Treasurer. Brown, in turn, nominated Bateman for the position. Bateman refused the nomination, and a vote was taken. Brown received a quorum of votes and was named Secretary/Treasurer for 2019.

Also noted in the meeting were 23 businesses who are delinquent in paying their taxes. A total of $8,808 are owed by those businesses.