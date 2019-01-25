The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System announces upcoming programs.

Altheimer Branch Library

Trivia Games, $10 Pyramid, Date: Saturday, Feb. 9, Time: 11-11:30 a.m.

Library’s spin on the $10,000 pyramid. Adult contestants will have a chance to win up to $10. The object of the game is to get to the top of the Pyramid (aka “The Winner’s Circle”) in the shortest time possible.

Who wants to win a gift card? Date: Saturday, Feb. 9, Time: 11:30 a.m. to noon.

Library’s spin on Who Wants to be a Millionaire? Adult contestants have a chance to win a gift card. At its core, the game is a quiz competition in which the goal is to correctly answer a series of fourteen consecutive multiple-choice questions.

$10 Pyramid, Date: Saturday, Feb. 9 and Feb. 23, Time: 10-10:30 a.m.

Children’s Black History Trivia Contest, Date: Wednesday, Feb. 14; Time: 4:30-5 p.m. (Note: Most of the trivia questions will focus on famous Arkansans and famous Black Americans. Join in and win a prize.)

Candy Cab, Date: Wednesday, Feb. 14, Time: 5-5:30 p.m.

Library’s spin on Cash Cab - Contestants under the age of 18 have a chance to win candy and other prizes.

Who wants to win a gift card? Date: Saturday, Feb. 23, Time: 10:30-11 a.m.

Main Branch Library

Valentine’s Day Wreath Craft Class, Date: Thursday, Feb. 7, Time: 1-2:30 p.m., Location: 2nd Floor of Main Library. Staff will show participants how to make a cute and simple Valentine’s Day door hanger. For ages 18 and older.

Jazz at Lincoln Center, Blood On The Fields, Pulitzer Prize Music about Slavery and Freedom, Date: Monday, Feb. 4, Time: 6 p.m. (Blood on the Fields is a work, that combines numerous elements of the black musical experience in America, according to a news release.)

Quilting 101 Class, Date: Mondays, Feb. 11, 25 and March 4, 11, 18, and 25, Time: 1-3 p.m., Location: 2nd Floor of Main Library. Florida Sadiki, who has been quilting since she was young, and John Mitchell, from the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Historical Museum, will be teaming up for this six-week class. Participants will learn some of the basics of beginner quilting. The instructors will cover tools, materials, and techniques used in quilting. The first class will be an introduction and a chance for participants to ask questions.

Valentine’s Movie — Date Night, Date: Thursday, Feb. 14, Time: 6-8 p.m., Location: Main Library’s Theater, “Bring your valentine to a romantic movie,” a spokesman said.

Life Book Club – Movie, Date: Wednesday, Feb. 13, Time: 4-5 p.m., Location: Main Library’s Theater Life Book Club, Date: Feb. 20, 27 and March 6, 13, and 20, Time: noon to 1 p.m. The book to be discussed will be “A Wrinkle In Time” by Madeleine L’Engle. This book is available at the Main Branch Library’s Circulation Desk. Everyone participating is asked to come prepared by reading the first three chapters for the Feb. 20th meeting.

Jazz at Lincoln Center – Handful of Keys, Date: March 4, Time: 6 p.m., Location: Main Library’s Theater. Four generations of master pianists took to the stage of Jazz at Lincoln Center to celebrate the full range of jazz piano today. Diving into the New Orleans sound of Jelly Roll Morton, the meditative joy of Bill Evans, the spiky melodicism of Thelonious Monk, and the rolling thunder of McCoy Tyner, these pianists offered a veritable master class of what the instrument is capable of.

Tips on Fishing in Arkansas, Date: Thursday, March 7, Time: 1-3 p.m., Location: 2nd Floor of Main Library. Jason Hooks will talk about fishing in Arkansas. He will discuss different fishing spots, fish, and different types of bait. The program will also be given a tour of the Carr Room to see the fishing equipment on display.

March Movie — Date Night, Date: Thursday, March 14, Time: 5:30-7 p.m., Location: Main Library’s Theater.

Little Rock Author Book Signing, Date: Monday, March 11, Time: 1-3 p.m., Location: 2nd Floor of Main Library. “Ginger Beck of Abandoned Arkansas has been curious about the unknown, particularly the abandoned, since childhood. She travels as much as she can but never struggles to find adventure in her own backyard. You can find her on Instagram @highfiveg. Her book showcases everyday neglected structures in the natural state. Through historical documentation, the photographs hope to immortalize the stories of some of Arkansas’s most beautiful, but forgotten, structures and preserve an echo from the past. www.abandonedar.com,” according to the release.

Book Bingo Night, Date: Monday, March 25, Time: 4-5:30 p.m., Location: 2nd Floor Main Library. Love to play bingo? Love books? Every winner gets a free book. One participant will win a $20 Walmart gift card. This is a family friendly event, children and adults are welcome.

Main Branch Library – Children

February is Black History Month. Children can pick a topic of the African-American experience in America and celebrate that with books, crafts, and games all month long. Suggested topics will include some popular moments in history such as the Civil Rights Movement (the boycotts, leaders, sit-ins, laws, and continuing cases from the era). Highlighted will be how young people played a key role in the movement across the nation.

Groundhog Day, Date: Saturday, Feb. 2, Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m. The library will hold a contest with teens to see if they can predict as well as Punxsautawny Phil.

Valentine’s Day, Date: Thursday, Feb. 14, Time: 4-5 p.m. Children will make cards for their parents, or special friends. The supplies will be made available.

February is Library Lovers Month, Date: Thursday, Feb. 21, Time: 4-5 p.m. Children will fill out index cards explaining why they love their library, then post them on a display.

Redfield Branch Library

Toddler Time/Story Time

Groundhog Day, Date: Monday, Feb. 4, Time: 10 a.m. Toddler Time,

4 p.m. Story Time. Staff will be reading a book about Groundhog Day and explaining to the children about hibernation.

Making Valentines, Date: Monday, Feb. 11, Time: 10 a.m., Toddler Time, 4 p.m. Story Time. Staff will be reading a book about Valentine’s Day and explaining to the children the importance of friendship. Children will get to make homemade Valentine cards to take home.

Favorite Story Day, Date: Monday, Feb. 25, Time: 10 a.m. Toddler Time, 4 p.m. Story Time. Children will be given the opportunity to pick their favorite book to be read. This benefits children’s literacy, creativity, and enthusiasm for library activities.

Watson Chapel Branch Library

Children Programs, Thursdays at 10 a.m.

Feb. 7 – Learn about keeping your heart healthy in honor of American Heart Month;

Feb. 14 – Make Valentine’s cards for anyone you’d like.

Feb. 21 – All things Elephant and Piggy – read aloud, crafts and more.

Feb. 28 – Library Lovers Month.

March 7 – Celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday.

March 14 – Make some marshmallow shamrocks in honor of St. Patrick’s Day & read about the history of the holiday.

March 21 – Learn about recycling and what else you can do to help the environment for Earth Day and every day.

March 28 – Learn the Spring Fairy song and look outside for clues that Spring is on the way.

Adult Programs, Thursdays, at 6 p.m.

Feb. 21 – The Library staff invites everyone to join in an open discussion about a favorite book. As always, snacks and bottled water will be provided.

March 21 – The adult night patrons will have a chance to discuss and voice ideas on how best to help in the community. Some of the topics which will be discussed include: What needs to improve? What can we change? How can we help one another? Come join in this important discussion.

White Hall Branch Library

Available Every Day, Play and Learn at the library, Ozobot Evo, little robots that follow lines, LEGO WeDo, Snap Circuits, Building set: Zoob building set, Craft table, Computers, Toddler play and learn area.

Toddler Time, Thursdays, Feb. 7, 14, 21, 28 at 10 a.m. (for toddlers to age 4) An interactive program for children and their favorite adults. Join staff for 20 minutes of books, songs, and fingerplays with time after for play or a simple art project.

After School Explorers-Magnets and Mirrors, Tuesdays, Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26 at 4 p.m.

Stories and STEAM hands-on activities (Science, Tech, Engineering, Art, and Math):

Feb. 5 All about Magnets, Feb. 12 Valentines and STEAM, Feb. 19 Magnetic painting, Feb. 26 Make your own Kaleidoscope.

Adults, Book Tasting, Tuesday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. Sample a full menu of books and find a new favorite! A relaxing evening out for adults, with Valentine-themed snacks. Register for a reminder at http://bit.ly/BookTaste.