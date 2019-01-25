The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) will be conducting risk management training for farmers and ranchers beginning Thursday, Feb. 21.

Subsequent workshops are scheduled for March 7 and May 16. All sessions will be conducted at the S.J. Parker Extension Complex auditorium, 2300 L.A. “Prexy” Davis Drive at UAPB.

The training will consist of three structured workshops and individualized study, Henry English, director of the UAPB Small Farm Program, said. Each workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and consist of instruction, demonstrations, group discussions, interaction and networking.

Individualized study will consist of homework assignments (each one taking approximately 20 minutes to complete). Each participant will have the assistance of a UAPB Extension associate to help with homework, if needed, according to a news release.

Training objectives are to review risk management principles, practices and tools and to help producers with the formation of their own individualized risk management plans and strategies.

Learning strategies for managing risk can lessen the negative effects often associated with the five major risk areas – production, marketing, financial, legal and human resources, English said.

If interested in taking the Risk Management Training, if participants have special needs, wish to be included in the complimentary lunch count or are seeking additional information, call the Small Farm Program at 870-575-7225 or 870-575-7226.

