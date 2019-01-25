Laurie Black of Lake Village was elected chairwoman and Jane Phillips-Jolly of Hot Springs vice chairwoman of the Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission for a one-year term.

They were among officers elected for 2019, according to a news release.

Black was reappointed to the commission in 2016 and Phillips-Jolly was appointed in 2015, both by Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Black represents the state’s First Congressional District and Phillips-Jolly represents the Fourth Congressional District.

Other Keep Arkansas Beautiful commissioners and districts they represent include Mark Elrod of Conway (Second Congressional District), Mary Joe Rogers of Stamps (Fourth Congressional District), Brenda Fendley of Marshall (First Congressional District), Mark Simpson of Clarksville (commissioner-at-large) and Jeremy Sparks of Conway (Second Congressional District).

“The Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission (KAB), consisting of a professional staff and a nine-member advisory board appointed by the governor, is a division of the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism,” according to the release.

“As a certified state affiliate of Keep America Beautiful Inc., KAB inspires and educates individuals to reduce litter, recycle and keep Arkansas beautiful. KAB is funded through its 1 percent portion of the eighth-cent Conservation Tax and, by mobilizing volunteers, returns to the state a cost benefit of more than $6 in community service for each program dollar spent,” according to the release.

Details: KeepArkansasBeautiful.com or follow Keep Arkansas Beautiful on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube or text VOLUNTEER to 484848.