Arkansas

Coastal Laboratory of AR LLC was incorporated by Chris Morgan, 1012 B East 22nd St., Stuttgart, Jan. 16.

Fish Head Trucking, LLC was incorporated by Michael Tyler Brady, 24 Grabbe Road, Stuttgart, Jan. 14.

Bradley

Razorback Nutrition LLC was incorporated by Jessica Jones, 207 W. Ash St., Warren, Jan. 15.

Cleveland

Rison Wildcat Bass Fishing Team was incorporated by Jeffrey Kent Baggett, 6610 Arkansas 35N, Rison, Jan. 16.

Desha

Arktherapeu LLC was incorporated by Sylvester Cain, 914 N. Third St., McGehee, Jan. 18.

Drew

AR Academy of Excellence Charter School was incorporated by Alethea Dallas, 323 Elm Court, Monticello, Jan. 15.

Delta Dog Sports LLC was incorporated by Phillip Harden, 126 Westminster Drive, Monticello, Jan. 15.

Grant

Oden Backhoe & Dozer Service LLC was incorporated by Noah Lynn Oden, 2258 Grant 31, Poyen, Jan. 15.

Jefferson

Spiderman Trucking Inc. was incorporated by Nathaniel Jackson Jr., 1516 W. 33rd Ave., Pine Bluff, Jan. 15.

City of Refuge Worship Center Inc. was incorporated by Shawn Davis, 9 Regency Lane, Pine Bluff, Jan. 16.

Pravinci Enterprises LLC was incorporated by Kendrick D. Gray, 105 E. 26th Ave., #14 G, Pine Bluff, Jan. 15.

Gfiml Vance Enterprise LLC was incorporated by Alfred L. Vance, 106 Friendswood Drive, Pine Bluff, Jan. 14.

Olive Food Mart LLC was incorporated by Jyoti Gaba, 133 Grizzly Bear Drive, White Hall, Jan. 18.

The Collins Organization LLC was incorporated by Deborah J. Burns, 3403 Scenic Drive, Pine Bluff, Jan. 14.

Brock Brothers Enterprises LLC was incorporated by Brian Brock, 511 Serenity Lane, Pine Bluff, Jan. 14.

Do It All Tree Service “LLC” was incorporated by Timothy Reed, 7724 Gaddy Koonce Road, Pine Bluff, Jan. 14.

Rusty George Trucking LLC was incorporated by Rusty George, 8012 Friendship Lane, Pine Bluff, Jan. 15.

Paradize Fashion LLC was incorporated by Dominic Williams, 9729 Old Warren Road, Pine Bluff, Jan. 14.

Lincoln

Design Concepts/It’s About Flippin Time LLC was incorporated by Michelle Heiles, 202 E. Victory St., Star City, Jan. 16.