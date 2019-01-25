Producers will undergo two days of intensive education consisting of farm business training and production, crop or livestock training at the second Borrower Training course at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB).

The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 15-16, at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB). Sessions will take place at the S.J. Parker Agricultural Research Center Conference Room.

The UAPB Small Farm Program is a vendor providing Borrower Training, a business education course required for many new or beginning Farm Service Agency (FSA) borrowers or for farmers receiving a second-year loan or other FSA loan.

Producers will have required homework and be tested at the end of the training. They will receive a score of 1 to 3. A score of 1 or 2 is needed to pass. The score will be sent to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) FSA state office and to the borrower’s local FSA loan officer, according to a news release.

“Most producers needing to take the course have two years from receipt of their first FSA loan to complete the Borrower Training,” Henry English, director of the UAPB Small Farm Program, said.

The cost for the training is $300 per person. Funds will go to a UAPB Small Farm Program Borrower Training fund. Fees will be collected on the first day of the course. Only a cashier’s check or money order, made payable to UAPB Small Farm Program, will be accepted.

The S.J. Parker Agriculture Research Center is located at 2101 Oliver Road in Pine Bluff off University Drive. Those interested in taking the course should contact the Small Farm Program at 870-575-7226 or 7246.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff offers all of its Extension and Research programs and services without discrimination.