Cane Creek Longbeards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation-Star City will host its 22st annual banquet and auction at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Star City Civic Center.

The doors open at 6 p.m. to view merchandise and games. Dinner follows at 7 p.m. with catfish, chicken and pork by Wood’s Catering, according to a news release.

The live auction will follow with the silent auction ongoing through dinner. Tickets are on sale at Ratterree’s Pawn & Surplus.

Tickets for couples are $65. Single tickets are $50 and for children (17 and under) tickets are $15. Sponsor memberships are $275. Attendees must have tickets. Corporate tables are $585 and includes eight memberships and meals with the business name on the table. Other upper level promotions are available, according to a news release.

Local scholarship donations may also be made. For details and tickets, contact Audrey Bush at 870-370-8484 or Ratterree’s Pawn and Surplus at 870-628-4767.

Live auction items can be viewed at www.nwtf.org. Donations are tax deductible and appreciated.